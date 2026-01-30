Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish For Priyadarshan Comes With A <i>Bhool Bhulaiyaa</i> Twist From Vidya Balan

Akshay Kumar posted a quirky Bhool Bhulaiyaa-style video featuring Vidya Balan to wish ace filmmaker Priyadarshan on his 69th birthday.

Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan turned 69 today, and the occasion was marked with a special birthday message from actors Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. The duo, who starred together in the popular film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, came together for a fun video that quickly caught the attention of fans.

On Friday, Akshay Kumar shared the video on Instagram to wish the filmmaker on his birthday. In the clip, Akshay was seen riding a toy horse while delivering his birthday message. He was heard saying, "Many, many happy returns of the day, Priyan sir. You are turning 69, great age, sir, great age. Lots of love and luck, and great films and good luck."

Akshay then added that a friend of his would also like to extend birthday wishes. This was followed by Vidya Balan making an appearance, unleashing her Manjulika avatar in a children's playhouse. In Manjulika style, Vidya said, "Happy birthday, Priyan sir, and all the best for Bhooth Bangla."

The video ended with Akshay and Vidya recreating their iconic laughter from Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote, "Here's wishing the best birthday to one of the best human beings I know. Have a blessed year, Priyan sir. Janamdin ki bhooth bhooth badhai ;)"

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan are currently collaborating on several upcoming projects, including Haiwaan and Bhooth Bangla. Talking about Bhooth Bangla, the film also stars Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles and is scheduled to release in theatres on May 15.