The Archies Song Va Va Voom: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Khushi Kapoor - It's A Party

A still from the song Va Va Voom. (courtesy: YouTube)

We weren't even over The Archies song Sunoh yet and the makers shared another striking track from the film, titled Va Va Voom. The video showcases one giant party that features Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda dancing their hearts out at a carnival of sorts. The video begins with Archie (Agastya) singing on the stage, while Betty (Khushi) , Veronica (Suhana) and team take the dance floor. Add some fine dancing, peppy beats to the mix and voila, that's Va Va Voom for you.

Va Va Voom has been composed by Shankar, Ehsaan, Loy. It has been written by Javed Akhtar and it has been sung by Tejas. Check out the track Va Va Voom from The Archies here:

The film's director Zoya Akhtar shared the track on social media and she wrote, "You are just so Va Va Voom! Va Va Voom Out Now."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.