Navya Naveli Nanda's Throwback Video Of Brother Agastya Has An 'Archie' Connection. Zoya Akhtar Reacts

Looks like Agastya Nanda was a born performer and her sister Navya Naveli Nanda can surely vouch for it. The first song from Agastya Nanda's upcoming debut film The Archies was released on Thursday. In the song titled Sunoh, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, who plays Archie in the film, can be seen playing a guitar and singing in a band. Hours after the video hit the Internet, Agastya's elder sibling Navya Naveli Nanda, while performing her sister duties, treated her fans to a throwback video of little Agastya singing, dancing and having a gala time with a guitar in his hand. Navya's post is too adorable to miss. She captioned the post , "Been Rockin' and Rollin' for a while Archie."

Navya's post received big love from her mom Shweta Bachchan as she commented, "Ahahahahahaha. I remember this, adorable." Agastya's co-star Suhana Khan wrote, "OMG," while his director Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Meant to be."

Take a look at the adorable post below:

The song Sunoh gave us a glimpse of the characters from Riverdale. In the song, Agastya Nanda (Archie) can be seen playing a guitar and sings, "This is my story, Sunoh!" Khushi Kapoor aka Betty Cooper is seen riding a bicycle around Riverdale with a basket full of flowers. Suhana Khan's Veronica is seen roller skating. Sunoh has been composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics were written by Zoya's father, Javed Akhtar, and Dot, who is also part of the film. Take a look at the video here:

On Thursday, the cast of The Archies attended a press conference in Mumbai. Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina were present at the conference. Director Zoya Akhtar and her active collaborator Reema Kagti were also seen at the press conference. For the event, Suhana Khan chose a black ensemble and she nailed the look. Agastya Nanda, who plays the titular character in the film, turned up in a blue shirt.

Take a look at the pictures from the event:

The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Netflix film marks debuts of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan have co-produced The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.