Suhana Khan's Shout Out To Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda's <i>Ikkis</i> Teaser

Agastya Nanda is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ikkis. The movie, directed by Sriram Raghavan, features a stellar cast including Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles.

On Saturday, the makers released the teaser for Ikkis, which received a loud shout-out from Agastya's rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan. The actress shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories. She dropped an angel and heart emojis in the caption. Take a look:

The teaser for Ikkis opens with a letter sent to Arun Khetarpal's father during the Battle of Basantar in 1971, informing him that his son had died in action on December 16. The next scene shows black silhouettes engaged in battle, followed by brief glimpses of Arun bravely fighting the enemy on the battlefield. Watch the full teaser here:





Set during the pivotal 1971 Indo-Pak war, Ikkis chronicles the bravery and sacrifice of Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. The film is set to release on October 2, 2025.

Coming back to Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, the two have been at the centre of dating rumours for quite some time now.

Back in March, the rumoured couple was spotted together in Mumbai. They were accompanied by Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan. In a video that surfaced online, the trio are seen stepping out of a restaurant after dinner. While Agastya and his mother walked ahead, Suhana followed a few steps behind.

For the evening, Suhana wore a chic satin dress with a soft pastel watercolour print. Agastya, on the other hand, looked dapper in a beige jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans. Shweta Bachchan exuded elegance in a double-breasted blazer over a white top. Read the full story here.



Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan made their acting debut together in The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film premiered on Netflix in 2023.