<i>Ikkis</i>: Sikandar Kher Joins Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, Agastya Nanda In Sriram Raghavan's Next War Drama

Sikandar Kher joins the talented cast of Sriram Raghavan's next film — a war drama titled Ikkis. The stellar cast already includes Agastya Nanda, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Dharmendra in key roles.

As for more details on how Sikandar Kher's character is going to shape up in Ikkis — considering it is a war drama, the patent traits of an army man will be reflected in his portrayal. The importance of resilience, discipline, and heroism as is synonymous with Indian armed forces, will be carried out. The actor has reportedly begun prepping for his role.

Sharing his excitement on the same, Sikandar shared, "I have always looked forward to a Sriram Raghavan film. He has his own language of filmmaking. It is a unique perspective on a story, the way it unfolds is so gripping, and for me, as an actor, I have always wanted to be a part of his cinematic universe."

He added, "And then we have a visionary producer like Dinesh Vijan, the kind of films he has backed and how he has stood behind them with complete faith is just amazing. Both of them along with Poonam Vijan (Maddock Films) make a terrific team. The cool thing about being an actor is getting a chance to do things you normally would not get to do. You see and learn so many things that you would not otherwise experience."

Kher concluded by saying, "That is exactly what is happening in Ikkis. The background of the armed forces, the war and especially the heroes we are playing, is not just an honour but a privilege. I am lucky to be a part of this film, and I hope it does well."

This is the first time Sikandar will be playing the role of an army man. The cast just got all the more interesting, it has already garnered a lot of buzz considering it is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's first theatrical release.

Agastya Nanda debuted with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, on November 22, 2023.



