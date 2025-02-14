<i>Baby Do Die Do</i>: Sikandar Kher Reunites With Huma Qureshi And Saqib Saleem For Their Upcoming Production

Sikandar Kher has shared screen space with Huma Qureshi before in Monica, O My Darling (2022) and Saqib Saleem in Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024).

As per the latest news shared by his team, he is all set to reunite with the sibling duo in Baby Do Die Do, their upcoming production.

The neo-noir crime comedy will be directed by Nachiket Samant. The film will also have Chunky Pandey in a key role.

The film marks another milestone for Huma and Saqib as producers, as for Sikandar, he is all the more excited to reunite with his friends in a thrilling project.

Speaking about his experience, Sikandar Kher shared, "When Saqib came to offer the film to me I was very happy, of course, because it is work first and foremost, but also because we had just finished filming Citadel and had a chance to hang out together for the first time. So to collaborate with someone for the second time is always a good sign."

The actor added, "As a producer, he's an absolute pleasure for an actor and makes one feel good, that always translates to good work for everyone. It's also the second time I'm working with Huma and not only is she a very fine actor, but she's always got a smile on her face while being a thorough professional...a joy to work with."

Speaking about the director, Kher mentioned, "Nachiket Samant our director, I met for the first time, but boy is he terrific. Clear about what he wants but not rigid, open to talk about his scenes, and make suggestions which makes him not only a good maker but a great energy to be around."

Speaking about the project, Sikander said that right now, all he can say is that Baby Do Die Do, will be a treat to watch, to say the least.



The film is set to bring a fresh and engaging twist to the crime comedy genre and deliver an edge-of-the-seat thriller experience to the audience.

