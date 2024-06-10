BRB, Busy Checking Out Agastya Nanda's Insta Post For His Upcoming Film Ikkis

Agastya Nanda shared this image. (Image courtesy: AgastyaNanda )

Stop whatever you're doing and check out Agastya Nanda's Instagram Stories right now. The actor has posted a picture to tease his upcoming film Ikkis. In the snap, Agastya is seated on a chair, wearing a white shirt. We can see the number “21” on the back of his chair. Ikkis also features legendary actor Dharmendra, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his work in films such as Ek Hasina Thi, Agent Vinod, Badlapur, and Merry Christmas. Ikkis is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films. After its theatrical release, the film will be available for streaming on Prime Video.

Agastya Nanda is the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. A few months ago, Agastya Nanda shared a poster of Ikkis. Reacting to his post, Agastya's mother Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Love you.” Agastya's sister, entrepreneur Navya Nanda, commented, “Let's GO!” His uncle, actor Abhishek Bachchan, dropped a black heart. Zoya Akhtar, who directed Agastya's debut film The Archies, dropped huge emojis. Many others followed suit.

Ikkis is the biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, who died while serving the nation during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration for valour. Earlier, the official Instagram page of Prime Video India shared the poster of Ikkis. The text attached to the post read, “A biopic of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, the most highly decorated hero of the 1971 War. #Ikkis available post-theatrical release. Production house: Maddock Films Pvt. Ltd. Producer(s): Dinesh Vijan Director: Sriram Raghavan Cast: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat”

Agastya Nanda made his acting debut last year with the Netflix film The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the debut of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Click here to read the review of The Archies.