How <i>Sholay</i> Broke Four Major Bollywood Stereotypes 50 Years Ago

What makes Sholay a talking point even after 50 years of its release? Is it its star-studded ensemble cast, its larger-than-life canvas, quotable dialogues or memorable characters like dreaded dacoit Gabbar Singh, the revenge-driven Thakur or the camaraderie between convicts Jai and Veeru?

The film, directed by Ramesh Sippy, defied all norms when it released back in 1975. But its biggest strength was breaking some of the old stereotypes and cliches that loomed large on Bollywood films.

Author and columnist Yasser Usman spoke to NDTV about the four stereotypes that Sholay shattered.

Flawed Heroes

Before Sholay, Bollywood heroes were mostly flawless, idealised, and predictable. According to Yasser Usman, Sholay defied that stereotype.

"Jai and Veeru were ex-convicts, petty thieves with dark pasts. They drank, lied, and cheated. Yet, these imperfect men rose, fearless and fierce, to defend Ramgarh from Gabbar's terror, proving heroism isn't about flawlessness but courage," he adds.

Breaking The Bollywood Friendship Mould

Yasser Usman says, "Javed Akhtar himself believes that before Sholay, friendships in Bollywood were like aashiq-maashooq (romanticised). He says, 'Friends in Hindi films used to talk like, 'Meri jaan, mere dost, tuney jaan bhi maangi to kya maangi'. Real friends don't speak like that'."

Sholay broke that mould, added the author. "Jai and Veeru's friendship was raw and true. They teased, mocked, and argued like real mates. Remember the scene where Jai visits Veeru's aunt with a marriage proposal? But when the moment calls for it, Jai sacrifices his life, not with grand speeches, but with silent bravery. This genuine bond and chemistry in Sholay changed how friends were shown in Hindi films after that."

Basanti - Ramgarh's 'Working Woman'

Yasser Usman describes Hema Malini's Basanti as a spirited tongawali who ran her own household and took charge of her life in the village.

"She spoke her mind fearlessly, unlike the shy, demure heroines of the time. Basanti proved that a woman can literally be in the driving seat, controlling her life and choices with confidence and courage.

"In her very first scene, she boldly declares, 'Log humse ye bhi kahte hain ki Basanti ladki hokar taanga chalati ho, toh hum uska jawab ye date hain ki 'Dhanno ghodi hokar taanga kheench sakti hai to Basanti ladki hokar taanga kyon nahin chala sakti?"

Progressive View On Love And Widowhood

Yasser Usman recalls that years before Sholay, Ramesh Sippy explored the rare theme of love in a widow's life in his debut film Andaz (1971). The film was led by Hema Malini and also starred Shammi Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna, and Simi Garewal.

"Even in Sholay, a film packed with action and revenge, Sippy quietly but boldly brought this idea to life through Radha (Jaya Bachchan) conveying that love isn't bound by age, circumstance, or society's rules.

"It wasn't pushed through heavy speeches or obvious messages but gently revealed in a simple scene: Thakur (Sanjeev Kumar) asks Radha's father (Iftekhar) for permission to remarry her. The father is shocked, saying, 'Ye kaise ho sakta hai, Thakur sahab? Samaj aur biradari wale kya kahenge?'"

Thakur's reply is powerful. "Samaj aur biradari insaan ko akelepan se bachane ke liye hote hain, kisi ko akela rakhne ke liye nahin. Aur phir, kya hum doosron ke darr se apni Radha ko jeete-jee maar daalein?"

It may have been a mainstream masala film, but Sholay carried a progressive, even rebellious spirit, something that makes this 1975 movie relevant in 2025.

