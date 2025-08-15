50 Years Of <i>Sholay</i>: "There Was No Such..." Ramesh Sippy On Jai-Veeru's Bromance In The Film

Sholay has achieved yet another iconic milestone today as it has clocked 50 years since its release. Sharing anecdotes from the days gone by, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy addressed the buzz around people loving Jai and Veeru's (Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra) bromance in the film.

What's Happening

While every character in Sholay had a lasting impact, Jai and Veeru's friendship was one of the most loved aspects of the film.

When asked about Jai and Veeru's "bromance", a relatively new-age lingo that the ace filmmaker was unbeknownst to, he confused it with "romance".

Ramesh Sippy told IANS, "It's up to people. We have not suggested anything like this. It was a good friendship, and we showed that both have their romantic interests (with other women). There was no such tendency".

The director further recalled how a film owner had invited him to come and experience the reaction of the audience when the film was screening.

Ramesh Sippy said, "A cinema person called me. He said, 'Come to my cinema'. It was City Light cinema. He said, 'Can you see there? No one is coming here to have a cold drink. There was an interval. No one came. He said, 'Do you know why? Because those who were inside the hall were super-attentive. They were behaving as if they had never seen anything like this. I said, 'Are you sure?'. He said, Absolutely. 'I see it every day. They do not come in the interval'."

About Sholay

Retired police chief Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) resides in the village of Ramgarh. He plans to bring an end to the mischievous bandit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan), and seeks help from two other criminals, Jai (Amitabh Bachchan) and Veeru (Dharmendra), who are relatively less notorious.

In A Nutshell

Ramesh Sippy on the bromance and everlasting friendship between Jai and Veeru in Sholay. He also spoke about witnessing the first-hand reaction of the audience watching the film.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)