Kriti Sanon's Old Audition Tape At 22 Goes Viral: "Not Comfortable Wearing A Two-Piece"

An old audition clip of Kriti Sanon when she was just 22 has surfaced online. In the video, the actress is heard saying that she is not comfortable wearing a two-piece. It has gone viral online in no time, with numerous Internet reactions coming in.

Furthermore, the actress is seen enacting a dramatic drowning scene in the audition. As the clip opens, Kriti says, "Hi, I am Kriti Sanon. I am 5'9" and these are my profiles."

She is then asked about her availability for the project dates in hand, to which she says she is.

Have a look here:

Internet Reactions

Social media was abuzz with how confident Kriti looked in the audition.

One person wrote, "These star kids nowadays don't even go through the hurdles of auditions."

Someone else mentioned, "Nepo kids be like: What's an audition? Humein toh sirf Audi car pata hai." Another Internet user added, "She did her best. Hats off to her."

Kriti Sanon's Upcoming Project

After Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon is now setting her sights on her next project. The actress will next be seen in Homi Adajania's Cocktail 2. The film is a spiritual sequel to the director's iconic 2012 film Cocktail and also features Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

In an interview with Zoom, Kriti Sanon revealed that she was looking for a film that wasn't as heavy as her recent release.

"I think Cocktail 2 just happened at the right time. I was craving for it. I wanted to go into that really young, urban, fun space of a rom-com," the actress said.

"Yes, it's a sequel, but it's more of a vibe sequel, I feel. The story is completely different, the characters are completely different, and their backstories are completely different. So everything is different, except for the vibe of Cocktail. And of course, Maddock Films and Homi Adajania. So that remains as is," she added.

Kriti Sanon further revealed that two major schedules of the film have already been completed, and the third schedule will begin soon in Mumbai. The actress mentioned, "I think I'm looking so different from what I have ever looked, which I'm very excited about, and it's also very fresh."

Cocktail 2 marks Kriti's second collaboration with Shahid Kapoor after Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film is expected to be released by the end of 2026.

