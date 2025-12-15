Kriti Sanon Reacts To <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i> Being Called 'Toxic': "These Terms Have Become Very Common Now"

Kriti Sanon has addressed the mixed reactions surrounding her latest film Tere Ishk Mein, which stars Dhanush in the lead role. While the Aanand L Rai directorial has sparked conversations for its intense storyline, a section of social media users labelled the film and its characters as "toxic".

In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress shared her perspective on the criticism and the ongoing debate around her character, Mukti.

Kriti Sanon On The Growing Use Of 'Toxic' And 'Red Flag' Labels

Kriti spoke about how terms like "toxic" and "red flag" are increasingly used in discussions around films and relationships. She pointed out that interpretation largely depends on individual perspective and believes that debate is an important part of storytelling.

Kriti said, "Toxic and red flag, these terms have become very common now. It is great that it is being discussed. Debate is a great part of it. At the end, a lot of people are feeling like both are right and wrong at some points. Your moral compass is not towards one person, which is great because human beings make mistakes. If your heart is not wrong or you're not an evil person and you made a mistake, there's always a reason why you did what you did. It is a perspective."

Understanding Mukti's Guilt In Tere Ishk Mein

Addressing the strong reactions towards her character Mukti, especially her controversial decision to give her child to her husband, Kriti explained the emotional weight the character carries throughout the film.

She said, "She is destroyed in her own world. Someone who is as empathetic as her and feels and cares so much - imagine the kind of guilt that person would carry. If they feel they unintentionally also destroyed someone's life and were responsible for someone's death. Her guilt was very big."

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Tere Ishk Mein prompted strong opinions and discussions online. While reactions have been divided, Kriti believes that the film's ability to spark debate is a positive outcome.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for her next project, Cocktail 2, where she will be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

