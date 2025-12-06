Kriti Sanon Poses With Dakota Johnson And Adrien Brody At Red Sea Film Festival 2025. See Viral Pic

After a massive response to her latest release, Tere Ishk Mein, Kriti Sanon is currently in Saudi Arabia attending the Red Sea International Film Festival. She was spotted posing with Hollywood stars Adrien Brody, Nina Dobrev, Dakota Johnson, and Uma Thurman.

The actress looked classy in a sculpted black gown from the collection of Australian designer Toni Maticevski, attending the gala alongside esteemed guests from the West.

KRITI SANON WITH ADRIEN BRODY at Women in Cinema event at Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah 🖤🔥 #KritiSanon #AdrienBrody pic.twitter.com/pVoeGxbToS — Ravi ♧ (@kritis_admirer) December 6, 2025

📸 Nina Dobrev and Kriti Sanon at Women in Cinema event at Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah 💛 pic.twitter.com/Jqw81RQjcC — Daily Nina Dobrev (@iamdobrevnews) December 6, 2025

Kriti Sanon On The Return Of Love Stories And Challenging Role In Tere Ishk Mein

In the Conversation session at the festival's 5th edition, Kriti Sanon spoke on a myriad of topics, from her journey in films to her growth as an actor.

Later, at the Variety lounge, the actor opened up about what she finds most challenging in her role as Mukti in Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.

She said, "What I love about her is that she's not perfect. She's flawed, as we are as human beings. She's extremely raw, she's vulnerable."

Sharing her excitement about the return of love stories, the actress said, "I'm really glad that love stories are back. I craved them. It's my favourite genre. This year has been about love stories."

About Tere Ishk Mein

The film marks Dhanush's third collaboration with director Aanand L. Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). The trailer created a buzz on social media as a love story featuring a toxic lover leading the charge, a theme that has been in vogue in the Hindi film industry for some time.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The lead actors, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, playing characters named Shankar (God) and Mukti (salvation), do all they can to convey intensity and passion, but the mess they are called upon to sort out is too bloated to be wished away by their earnest efforts or washed away by the waters of the Ganga."

The film is set to face tough competition from Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar which released on December 5.