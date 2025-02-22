10 Years Of <i>Badlapur</i>: How Varun Dhawan Reacted To The Film's Latest Milestone

The neo-noir action thriller film Badlapur was released in theatres on February 20, 2015. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and had Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead.

The supporting cast of the film was also very strong, featuring Huma Qureshi, Vinay Pathak, Kumud Mishra, Divya Dutta, and Radhika Apte.

Badlapur completed 10 years, and it is indeed a milestone moment. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram stories, to celebrate the same.

Instagram/ Varun Dhawan

He shared a poster of the film, and captioned it, "A special film marks a decade #sriramraghavan #dineshvijan @maddockfilms."

The plot of the film revolves around Raghu (Varun Dhawan), who loses his wife (Yami Gautam) and son when on an unfateful day, two bank robbers steal their car in a bid to run. The story then unravels, as Raghu wants to avenge his family, and goes on a hunt to find the culprits Liak and Harman for killing his family who was innocent.

Badlapur is touted to be one of Varun Dhawan's finest performances to date. He has a penchant for rom-coms, but Badlapur showed a versatile side of him as well. The film also received good reviews from the critics.

The film had collected Rs 7 crore on Day 1. Its final collection was approximately Rs 81.3 crore worldwide and became a commercial success.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Samantha, created by Raj & DK. He was also seen in Baby John, alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film was directed by Kalees.