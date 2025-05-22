Ananya Panday And Shanaya Kapoor's Birthday Wishes For Suhana Khan Are BFF Goals To Bookmark

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Suhana Khan celebrates her 25th birthday with friends' warm wishes. Best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor shared heartfelt tributes. Suhana will begin filming for "King," featuring several notable co-stars.

Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor have been best friends since childhood. The three never fail to express affection or cheer for each other for all achievements, big or small. From sharing throwback pictures to sharing childhood memories, and hanging out every now and then, they set BFF goals like no other.

As Suhana turned 25 today, her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor put up heartfelt birthday wishes for her. Ananya had the sweetest nickname for Suhana while Shanaya called her sister and sent her love.

Ananya Panday shared a throwback picture with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suhana's younger brother AbRam Khan from an old IPL Match of Kolkata Knight Riders.

Ananya captioned it, "Happy birthday, my sweet little Suzie Pie!! There's no one like you (heart-eye emoji) ilysm forever Suhaf (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2."

Shanaya also shared a throwback image from a wedding they attended in Portofino, and captioned it, "Happy birthday, sister (pink heart emoji)."

Navya Naveli Nanda who is also a close friend of Suhana's shared a lovely picture and captioned it, "Happy Birthday to the best (red heart emoji) @suhanakhan2."

On the work front, Suhana is all set to start shooting for Siddharth Anand's King. Other than collaborating with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time, Suhana will be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat in the film. After the initial schedule in Mumbai, the team is reportedly heading to Europe for filming.



