What Fans Have To Say About Ananya Panday's Acting Tips To <i>Saiyaara</i> Star Aneet Padda In Viral Video

While Aneet Padda has become an overnight sensation with the massive success of Saiyaara, this is not her first project. Ever since the craze that has enveloped Mohit Suri's latest blockbuster, where Aneet Padda was seen alongside Ahaan Panday, some old videos of the actress have been resurfacing.

One of them is a fun promotional video that she shot with Ahaan's cousin Ananya Panday for the Amazon Prime Video series Big Girls Don't Cry.

What's Happening

In the old video that is making the rounds online, Ananya Panday is seen in her lovable character from her hit series Call Me Bae by Amazon Prime.

It is a promotional video where she teaches acting to Aneet Padda and the rest of the cast of Big Girls Don't Cry by Amazon Prime.

Ananya Panday is seen giving tips to Aneet Padda and her castmates on how to face the camera. She also urges the audience to watch Big Girls Don't Cry.

How Fans Reacted

Fans had hilarious responses to the viral video, as one wrote, "Ananya is Aneet's role model."

Someone else commented, "Credit where it's due, I think we should thank Ananya for teaching Aneet what not to do because that is equally important."

The best comment read, "Nanad * Bhabi crossover."

About Saiyaara

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film deals with love, loss, and heartbreak in a poignant way. The film stars debutant Ahaan Pandey as Krish Kapoor, a struggling musician, alongside Aneet Padda as Vaani Batra, a young writer diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

In A Nutshell

As Saiyaara continues to wreak havoc at the box office, old videos of the lead pair Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continue to make a buzz on social media. One of these videos had Ananya Panday giving acting lessons to Aneet Padda, which received a warm response online. While fans are eagerly waiting for Ahaan Panday's next film announcement, Aneet's upcoming web show is titled Nyaya, which she shot before Saiyaara.