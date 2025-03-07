Watch: Suhana Khan Spotted On A Dinner Date With Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda And Shweta Bachchan

The rumoured couple, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, were spotted together in Mumbai last night. They were accompanied by Agastya's mother, Shweta Bachchan.

In a video making rounds online, the trio are seen stepping out of a restaurant after dinner. While Agastya and his mother walked ahead, Suhana followed a few steps behind.

For the evening, The Archies co-stars kept it cool and casual. Suhana looked stunning in a chic satin dress with a soft pastel watercolour print, while Agastya picked a beige jacket, white T-shirt and blue jeans. Shweta Bachchan exuded elegance in a double-breasted blazer over a white top.

Suhana Khan shares a wonderful bond not only with Agastya Nanda's mother, Shweta Bachchan, but also with his sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

In January, Suhana Khan posted some stunning photos from a shoot, and both Shweta and Navya made sure to shower her with love in the comments section.

Shweta wrote, “You look gorgeous,” while Navya simply commented, “Sue.”

Before that, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were seen together in Alibaug. The two rang in the New Year at Suhana's father Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse.

A fan page, on Instagram, shared a video from their outing. The clip showed the duo enjoying a boat ride.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, have been at the centre of dating rumours for quite some time now.

The duo made their acting debut together in The Archies. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film premiered on Netflix in 2023.

Suhana Khan will be seen in King alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The project has been directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Meanwhile, Agastya Nanda will next appear in Sriram Raghavan's Ikkis.