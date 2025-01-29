Amid Agastya Nanda Dating Rumours, Suhana Khan's Pic Gets Big Love From Shweta Bachchan

Drop everything and head straight to Suhana Khan's Instagram page. Reason? The actress has shared some oh-so-gorgeous moments from a photoshoot. Just like us, Shweta Bachchan and her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, can't stop gushing over her beauty.

Suhana Khan chose to play muse to the fashion label Antithesis India. She slipped into a golden bodycon dress. Notice the satin strips running down the ensemble? Stunning! Suhana sealed her cocktail-ready avatar with glamorous makeup and open hair.

Suhana Khan has ditched any caption and allowed the outfit to do all the talking.

Reacting to the pictures, Shweta Bachchan said, “You look gorgeous.” Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “Sue”. Suhana Khan's BFF, actress Ananya Panday simply wrote, “Wowwwww”.

Actress Banita Sandhu called her a “golden girl.”

ICYDK: Suhana Khan has been rumoured to be dating Shweta Bachchan's son Agastya Nanda for quite some time now. The two even attended Coldplay's Mumbai concert. How do we know? Well, Suhana's cousin sister Alia Chhiba came with the revelations.

Alia Chhiba dropped a set of pictures on Instagram from the musical night. One of the snaps caught the attention of fans in no time. It featured Agastya Nanda making a goofy face. He looks dapper in a black tee. “Can easily call it magic,” read the caption.

Last month, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted together at Alibaug. They celebrated New Year at Suhana's superstar father Shah Rukh Khan's farmhouse.

A video from their outing was posted by a fan page on Instagram. In the clip, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are enjoying a boat ride. How romantic!

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda made their showbiz debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film, based on The Archies comics, arrived on Netflix in 2023.

Up next, Suhana Khan will be seen in King, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Read all about it here.