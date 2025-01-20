Coldplay's Mumbai Concert: BFFs Suhana Khan And Navya Nanda Twinning And Winning. Bonus - AbRam

Joining the Coldplay fanclub bandwagon are Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, her BFF Navya Nanda, her younger brother AbRam. On Monday, Suhana Khan shared a bunch of pictures from the concert, held over the weekend. The Archies actor was joined by cousin Alia Chhiba as well. What caught the Internet's attention was Suhana and Navya's twinning game. They can be seen wearing same white tank tops, setting BFF goals.

Suhana also gave a glimpse of brother AbRam in the carousel post. Sharing the pictures, Suhana Khan wrote, "Take me back to the start." Take a look:

On the second day of tour, Coldplay made a headline as the lead singer Chris Martin gave a shout out to the evergreen Shah Rukh Khan.

Videos from the concert went viral. In one video, Chris Martin can be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever," before singing a song. Fans, present at the stadium, burst into a loud cheer, sending their approval to Chris Martin. Take a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, promptly, replied to Coldplay's sweet gesture. He shared a video of the band performing in Mumbai on his Instagram stories and wrote, "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you... and everything you do! My brother Chris Martin you make me feel special... like your songs!!

"Love you and a big hug to your team. You are one in a billion my friend. India loves you," Shah Rukh Khan wrote.

Taking a cue from their words, Shah Rukh Khan replied back, "Chris Martin Forever & ever..."

The band has another performance in store in Mumbai. They will perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 21.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will begin their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

The Republic Day special performance will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

"Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. And you can watch it from where you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country. And we hope you are well. Much love," said lead vocalist Chris Martin in a video message.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band has returned to India after 9 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.