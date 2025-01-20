Coldplay Sets The Mood Of Mumbai Concert On Day 2: "Shah Rukh Khan, Forever"

Coldplay fever has gripped Mumbai. The UK-based band began their India tour on January 18. On their second day of tour, Coldplay made another headline as the lead singer Chris Martin gave a shout out to the evergeen Shah Rukh Khan.

Videos from the concert went viral. In one video, Chris Martin can be heard saying, "Shah Rukh Khan forever," before singing a song. Fans, present at the stadium, burst into a loud cheer, sending their approval to Chris Martin. Take a look:

Chris Martin, earlier, connected with his Desi fans as he spoke in Hindi. "Good evening everybody. Aap sabka bohot swagat hai. Mumbai mein aakar humein bohot Khushi ho rahi hai (Welcome everyone. We are very happy to be in Mumbai)."

The band has another performance in store in Mumbai. They will perform at the DY Patil Sports Stadium on January 21.

The band will also perform at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and January 26.

After their India tour, the band will begin their Hong Kong tour in April. In the same month, they'll also perform in South Korea.

The Republic Day special performance will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar.

"Namaste to all our friends in India. We are so happy to tell you that on the 26th of January, our show from Ahmedabad is streaming live on Disney+ Hotstar. And you can watch it from where you are in India. We hope you can join us. We are so excited to come to your beautiful country. And we hope you are well. Much love," said lead vocalist Chris Martin in a video message.

Coldplay consists of Chris Martin (vocalist and pianist), Jonny Buckland (guitarist), Guy Berryman (bassist), and Will Champion (drummer and percussionist), with Phil Harvey as their manager. The band has returned to India after 9 years. Their last performance in India was at the Global Citizen Festival in 2016.