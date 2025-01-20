Mumbai Fan Misses Coldplay Concert After Housemaid Throws Tickets In Garbage: Video

A woman was left lamenting her chances of attending Coldplay's concert in Mumbai after her housemaid threw the tickets in the trash. Social media user named Prachi Singh took to Instagram to explain how she and her husband were set to leave for the concert when they found the tickets were missing. A few minutes later, the couple learned that the precious tickets were somewhere in the garbage.

"Yess so this disaster happened. Yesterday we got two Coldplay tickets and they were kept in a wrapper on dining table," Ms Singh captioned the video.

"Today we got ready, driver was waiting and while leaving we couldn't find the bands and our maid said ki woh toh safai mai phek diye (I threw it away during cleaning."

In the video shared, Ms Singh could be seen standing near the garbage containers as the sanitation workers searched for the tickets in them/

"The building guys were so sweet to actually check all the garbage which was thrown today." she informed.

Notably, the British rock band is currently on an India trip as part of the 'Music of the Spheres' world tour. The first stop for the band was at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday (Jan 18) before performing the second show a day later.

Internet reacts

As of the last update, the video had garnered more than 5.5 million views and over 43,000 likes with hundreds commenting on the absurdity of the situation.

"Oh no, feel so bad for both of you," wrote use user, while another joked: "Call the dogs in your area. they might be able to search the ticket. Lol."

A third commented: "Don't worry! Apparently there Will be a live telecast on 26th. PS: with the leisure to pee at your convenience too."

Watch: This Video Of Coldplay's Chris Martin Saying "Jai Shri Ram" Is Crazy Viral

Coldplay in India

Coldplay's concerts have become one of the most sought-after live music events in recent years. The band was scheduled to perform only a single concert in India but owing to the overwhelming demand, added four more shows. The tickets went away in a flash.

During the first night at the Mumbai stadium, the lead vocalist, Chris Martin, read the placards held by fans, and uttered "Jai Shri Ram," after spotting it on one of the signs. This spontaneous gesture was met with cheers from the crowd. He even inquired about the meaning of the phrase.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai once again on January 21 before heading to Ahmedabad for concerts on January 25 and 26, which will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.