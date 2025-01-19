This Video Of Coldplay's Chris Martin Saying "<i>Jai Shri Ram</i>" Is Crazy Viral. Watch

Coldplay kicked off their highly anticipated India tour with an unforgettable performance in Mumbai on Saturday evening.

Chris Martin, the band's frontman, greeted the audience in Hindi. After one of the songs, he expressed his gratitude by saying "shukriya," which delighted fans.

The most unexpected moment came when Chris, reading the placards held by fans, uttered "Jai Shri Ram," after spotting it on one of the signs. This spontaneous gesture was met with cheers from the crowd. He even inquired about the meaning of the phrase.

Coldplay played their biggest hits, including Paradise, Viva La Vida, Adventure of a Lifetime and Yellow among others.

Coldplay is set to perform in Mumbai once again on January 21 and 22 before heading to Ahmedabad for concerts on January 25 and 26, which will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Chris Martin, who arrived in India with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson, visited temples during their Mumbai visit.