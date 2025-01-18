Ahead Of Coldplay's Mumbai Concert, A Young Fan Asks Chris Martin For Tickets, Here's His Sweet Gesture. Watch

Chris Martin and co. are in India currently ahead of the much-anticipated Coldplay India tour. As the singer and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson visited a Shiva temple in Mumbai, pictures and videos from the darshan went viral on Saturday morning.

But now a new video has surfaced on the internet, where Chris is seen engaged in a cute interaction with a young fan. Here's what happened between the two.

In the viral video, Chris Martin is seen exiting the temple walking towards his car with his entourage and security following him. This is when a young fan comes up to talk to the musician, and asks for a ticket for the concert.

What Chris does next has been winning hearts all over the internet. He tells the kid he won't be able to give him any ticket, but he gives him something to cherish for life. The singer gifts the kid his badge, as a keepsake.

Watch the video here:

On Friday, Chris Martin and Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson visited the Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai, to seek blessings.

Chris wore a pastel blue kurta along with a Rudraksha mala, while Dakota sported an ethnic look in a simple printed cotton suit and had covered her head with a dupatta.

The British band is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, and at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25.

