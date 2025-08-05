<i>Panchayat</i> Actor Aasif Khan Quits Smoking Weeks After Health Scare, Shares Old Hospital Pic Saying He's "Much Better"

Actor Aasif Khan, best known for playing the irritable entitled groom in the Prime Video series Panchayat, says he has not smoked a single cigarette in the last 21 days. The 34-year-old was hospitalised last month due to gastroesophageal reflux disease, which was previously misreported in the media as a heart attack.

Aasif Khan is now recuperating at home after he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai.

The actor, whose credits also include web series such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega and Human, shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on account of Friendship Day. In his post, he asked fans to keep good friends around come what may.

"Log kehte hain 21 din me har acchi buri aadat chhut jaati hai. Today, it's been 21 days since I quit smoking. It's Friendship Day today to mujhe laga isse best day kya ho sakta hai apne doston se main kitna pyar karta hoon ye batane ke liye. Zindagi me utaar chadav aate rehte hain lekin chadav me aapke saath ek hujum chalta hai...

"Logo ka sailaab bheed, lekin utaar me jo sath rahe un sabko Happy Friendship Day, apni galtiyo ka ehsas karne ke liye sahi logo ki pehchan karne ke liye kisi hospital ke bed pe jaane ka intezar mat kijiye, inn bade-bade shehron ki badi-badi baato mein mat kho jao. Apna sahaj, apna sadharan, apni saralta apne sath chalne do. Chai pe raho, logon ko dekh ke black coffee pe mat jao. Doston se roz milo, zindagi ke saude 20-30 rupay ki cheezon se mat karo (cigarette emoji) !!! Bas bad me shayad kabhi hasunga ye baate padh ke. Happy Friendship Day mere saare jigar ke tukdo ko mere yaaro ko mere dosto ko," Aasif Khan wrote.

In the post script, the actor said, "I am at home, much better much stronger, ye photo purani hai!!"

After he was discharged from the hospital, Aasif Khan in an interview clarified that he didn't have a heart attack. "It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I'm totally fit."

The actor fell ill after he drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Following medical tests, doctors advised Aasif Khan to make lifestyle changes, particularly in his diet.

