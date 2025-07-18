<i>Panchayat</i> Actor Aasif Khan Clarifies He Did Not Have A Heart Attack: "Felt Like, But I'm Totally Fit"

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan has been discharged from the hospital recently. Addressing the rumours of having a heart attack, Aasif Khan clarified that he had a gastroesophageal reflux disease.

What's Happening

During an interview with The Times Of India, Aasif Khan clarified, "First of all, I want to clarify-it was not a heart attack. It was gastroesophageal reflux disease. The symptoms felt like a heart attack, but I'm totally fit."

The speculation began after Aasif Khan shared a note on Instagram Stoies on July 16. It read, "Realising after watching this for past 36 hours. Life is short, don't take one day for granted. Everything can change in a moment. Be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed."

Aasif fell ill after he drove all day from his hometown in Rajasthan to Mumbai. Later that evening, he made complaints of chest pain, fainted in the bathroom, and was rushed to the hospital.

Following medical tests, doctors advised Aasif to make lifestyle changes, particularly in his diet. Aasif assured fans that this change wouldn't make any difference to his professional commitments.

Aasif Khan's Claim To Fame

Aasif is known for his work in Mirzapur, Paatal Lok, Panchayat, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega and Human. The actor was recently seen in the horror comedy The Bhootnii, in which he shared the screen with Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about sharing screen space with Sanjay Dutt, Aasif Khan said, "It was truly inspiring to see Sanjay sir's passion for acting. Even after finishing his own scenes for the day, he would stick around to help us with cues. His presence brought a whole new energy to the set, and his kindness as an actor made it even more special to perform alongside him."

In A Nutshell

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan didn't have a heart attack as widely speculated. The actor has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering.