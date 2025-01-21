Coldplay Mumbai Concert: Not Only Navya Nanda, Suhana Khan's Rumoured Boyfriend Agastya Nanda's There As Well

Suhana Khan's cousin Alia Chhiba has dropped more glimpses from the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. Major highlight: Suhana and her rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda.



The opening frame features Suhana, Alia and their friend Manavi Gaur. Isn't it the ultimate girl gang moment? Suhana dishes out chic girl energy in a white bralette and denim pants. Oh, and, we get to see Agastya Nanda making a goofy face for a selfie. Agastya, dressed in a basic black tee, is a whole mood.



Alia Chhiba's side note read, “Can easily call it magic.”

A day ago, Suhana Khan also uploaded a slew of pictures from the musical extravaganza. She twinned with her BFF Navya Nanda. Oh, Suhana also offered a glimpse of her little brother AbRam in one of the pictures.



Along with the pictures, Suhana wrote, “Take me back to the start", referring to Coldplay's 2002 hit song The Scientist. Sadly, Agastya Nanda was missing from the carousel.



The Indian leg of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour kickstarted in Mumbai on January 18 at the DY Patil Stadium. Today (January 21) marks the rock band's last performance in the city. Their next pitstop is at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25.



On the second day tour in Mumbai, Coldplay's lead vocalist Chris Martin gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh Khan. Videos from the concert quickly surfaced on the internet. One clip showcased Chris saying, “Shah Rukh Khan forever," prompting loud cheers from the audience. Here's a video posted by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter).



Coming back to Suhana Khan, The Archies actress is speculated to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda for some time now. Last year in December they were spotted at Alibaug before the New Year celebrations. Read all about it here.