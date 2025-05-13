Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Pictures From IIM Ahmedabad: "Campus That Turned Into Home"

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Navya Naveli Nanda shares her experiences at IIM Ahmedabad on Instagram. She is pursuing a Blended Post Graduate Programme at the prestigious institute. Navya expressed her sentiment, calling the campus “a home” in her caption.

Navya Naveli Nanda's latest Instagram post is all about her time at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is currently pursuing a Blended Post Graduate Programme at the prestigious institute.

Earlier today, Navya shared a series of pictures to give us a glimpse into her campus diaries. In the first photo, she is seen sitting between two friends with a laptop on her lap. Next, we get a peek at the campus corridor. There is also a group picture of Navya and her batchmates – all posing in classic white IIM polo t-shirts.

The post includes some fun group selfies and a bunch of campus shots. There is also the quintessential canteen snap — featuring samosas, french fries, and Maggi.

The last slide is a mirror selfie taken in an elevator, with Navya and her friends striking a casual pose.

In her caption, Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, “A campus that turned into home,” and dropped a red heart emoji.

Reacting to the post, Navya's mother, Shweta Bachchan, posted noodles emoji and wrote, “Yumm.”

Last year, when Navya Naveli Nanda got accepted into IIM Ahmedabad, some people on social media accused her of using money to secure a seat.

Addressing the backlash, Navya told India Today, “Social media has been a great platform because it's given a lot of people a voice, a lot of people, who previously might not have that kind of a reach. India has some of the finest institutions in the world, and being a part of IIM Ahmedabad is incredible. I feel fortunate to receive higher education under the guidance of some of the finest professors in the world.”

“If I consider myself to be working for people, I don't think I can be offended by what they say. It's essential for me to look at feedback; it will only make me a better person, a better entrepreneur, and a better Indian," she added.