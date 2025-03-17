Navya Nanda Shares A Throwback Gold On Mother Shweta Bachchan's 51st Birthday

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's daughter Shweta turned 51 today (March 17). On the special occasion, her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda shared a sweet post.

Navya shared a throwback gold on her Instagram Stories. The picture shows a tender moment between the mother-daughter duo. The image captures Shweta holding a young Navya in her arms, both dressed in matching white outfits.

The picture appears to be from a previous birthday celebration, with colourful balloons bearing the words "Happy Birthday" visible in the background. Navya kept her caption simple yet affectionate, writing, "Happy Birthday Mom."

Shweta Bachchan married UK-based businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya that same year, followed by their son Agastya Nanda in 2000.

Despite her famous film family lineage, Navya has chosen a business path similar to her father's rather than entering the entertainment industry. A Fordham University graduate, she founded Project Naveli, an organisation dedicated to addressing gender inequality in India, and co-founded Aara Health, a women-focused health technology startup.

Recently, Navya enhanced her credentials by enrolling in the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad for a Blended Post Graduate Programme in MBA.

Shweta, meanwhile, has established herself as an author, after publishing her debut novel Paradise Towers in 2018. She has also contributed forewords to Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 2016 book Standing on an Apple Box: The Story of a Girl among the Stars and Rukhsana Eisa's The Golden Code: Mastering the Art of Social Success.