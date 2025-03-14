Holi 2025: Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan In An Adorable Pic From <i>Holi Ka Dahan</i>. Courtesy, Daughter Shweta

On the occasion of Holi, Shweta Bachchan treated her fans to an adorable picture of her parents Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan can be seen looking at his wife romantically while she is all smiles. The rock-solid couple of the industry can be seen standing near a bonfire (a ritual called Holi Ka Dahan is observed a day before Holi known as Choti Holi).

As soon as the picture was shared, the Internet reacted to it. Maheep Kapoor, Navya Nanda dropped a series of red heart emojis. Seema Khan and designer Nachiket Barve also followed the suit.

Holi is celebrated at the Bachchan household with much enthusiasm. Last year, Shweta Bachchan shared some heartmelting images from their celebrations. She shared a picture with dad Amitabh Bachchan and brother Abhishek. She simply dropped a heart emoji in the caption. Take a look:

Shweta also dropped a candid picture of Navya with colours in her hands. She wrote in the caption,"Navya in colour." Take a look:

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he featured alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, will next appear in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film, created by Vikas Bahl, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles.