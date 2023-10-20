Shah Rukh Khan On Suhana Khan's Song Sunoh From The Archies: 'Quaint And Beautiful'

Image Instagrammed by Pooja Dadlani. (courtesy: YouTube)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared a special message for The Archies. The actor has dropped a clip from the film's first track Sunoh on X ( formerly Twitter) and said that the world of Archies is “quaint and beautiful”. Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will mark the Bollywood debut of SRK's daughter Suhana Khan. Referring to Suhana's character, Veronica who is roller skating in Sunoh's music video, Shah Rukh Khan said, “This is so quaint and beautiful the world of The Archies. Also my motivation line for today is ‘Trading my shoes in for wheels under my feet'!” The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Check out Shah Rukh Khan's special message for Suhana Khan here:

On Thursday, the makers released the “friendship anthem” Sunoh, which gives a glance at Zoya Akhtar's interpretation of Riverdale. The song, which celebrates “your bond with your best buds”, also introduces us to the key characters of The Archies. Agastya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews in the movie, is seen with a guitar. We also get glimpses of Betty Cooper (Khushi Kapoor) and Veronica (Suhana Khan).

Suhana Khan announced the release of Sunoh, through an Instagram post. Sharing a video of the foot-tapping number, she wrote, “I'm rockin' and rollin' past you… Sunoh! Presenting Sunoh, the first song from The Archies out now!” The post grabbed Shah Rukh Khan's attention. Replying to the video, the superstar commented, “Loving the song and the look baby. Do you know except me everyone in the family knows how to roller skate??!! Damn! Looks awesome with that leg-out pose…”

To mark the special occasion, the makers of The Archies held a press conference in Mumbai on Thursday. The event marked the attendance of the entire The Archies gang—Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies will premiere on Netflix on December 7.