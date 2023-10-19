The Archies First Song: Sunoh All About Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan And Gang

A still from .The Archies song. (courtesy: SonyMusicIndia)

The makers of The Archieshave unveiled the first track, Sunoh. The song is a “friendship anthem" and it "is perfect for celebrating your bond with your best buds.” It also introduces us to the key characters of Zoya Akhtar's movie. It opens to Agastya Nanda, who essays the role of Archie Andrews, playing a guitar. We also get a glimpse of his friends. Then, he says, “This is my story, Sunoh!” Cut to — Khushi Kapoor aka Betty Cooper. She is seen riding a bicycle around Riverdale with a basket full of flowers. Next up, we get to see Suhana Khan's Veronica. Let's not disturb her as she is busy roller skating. Sunoh has been composed by Ankur Tewari and The Islanders. The lyrics were written by Zoya's father, the legendary Javed Akhtar, and Dot, who is also part of the film.

Here is the music video of Sunoh:



Khushi Kapoor has announced the release of the first song from The Archies in an Instagram post. Sharing a clip of the music video, she wrote, “This is my story, Sunoh! You can't ignore me, Sunoh! Presenting Sunoh, the first song from The Archies out now!”

On Tuesday, Suhana Khan shared a teaser of Sunoh on Instagram. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter dropped an illustrative video and wrote, “Aao kahaani sunoh, Meri zubaani sunoh…Our first song from The Archies, Sunoh out on 19th October! Set your reminder with the link in bio.”

The Archies is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Netflix film marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie also features Aditi Saigal, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina in prominent roles. Under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan have co-produced The Archies. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 7.

Recently, Khushi Kapoor got candid about her character at an event. Khushi, who is also actress Janhvi Kapoor's sister, revealed she connects with her character Betty Cooper and that the two have a lot in common. Khushi said, "I think we were cast because [there] was so much of us that we have in our characters and there's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she's very sweet and empathetic but I think she's also sensitive sometimes and she is really caring but I think sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of her...so I think I identified with certain parts of her a lot like the more I played."