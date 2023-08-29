The Archies: Navya Naveli's Reaction To Agastya Nanda's First Billboard - 'That's My Baby Brother'

Navya shared the billboard's picture. (courtesy: navyananda)

Team Archies took over Mumbai's Western Express Highway, where a billboard with a countdown timer which tracks the number of days left for the film's release on Netflix, is stationed. Agastya Nanda, who plays Archie Andrews might be a social media recluse but his family isn't. Agastya's mom Shweta Bachchan, sharing the milestone on Instagram, wrote, "My son's first billboard! It just hits different." Agastya's uncle Abhishek Bachchan dropped a hugging face emoji. Meanwhile, Agastya's sister and entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda wrote, "That's my baby brother up there! The Archies on Netflix coming to you on 7th December! #100DaysToGo."

In the comments section of Navya's post, Suhana Khan dropped three hearts. Zoya Akhtar dropped heart and smile emojis. Khushi Kapoor dropped heart emojis as well. A user commented, "Your baby brother is not a baby anymore... He is taller than you." To which, Navya replied, "I know."

Check out Navya Nanda's post here:

This is what Shweta Bachchan posted:

Netflix India shared a video of the cast posing with the billboard at the Western Express Highway and they captioned it, "Hamari kahaani ka countdown shuru ho chuka hai (The countdown to our story has begun). This is a daily reminder that #TheArchies are making their grand entrance on December 7th. #100DaysToGo."

Other than Agastya Nanda, The Archies also marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana, and Boney Kapoor and the late superstar Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (Dot), Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Tara Sharma.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is slated to release on Netflix on December 7. The film's teaser was released at the grand Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo, Brazil.