Independence Day 2023: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda And Archies Gang Served Food At Restaurant. See Viral Pics

Suhana Khan pictured serving food.

On Independence Day, humans of Riverdale decided to ditch Pop Tate's and they checked into Mumbai's The Bombay Canteen. The stars of Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of The Archies, hosted an "Independence Day Daawat" (as described by The Bombay Canteen). Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, singer Aditi Saigal (who goes by her stage name Dot), Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, dressed in their festive best, were seen serving food to the guests. See pictures from the event here:

Meanwhile, The Bombay Canteen's official Instagram handle shared pictures from Tuesday's event and the caption on it read, "Look who took a break from Pop Tate's to show up at The Bombay Canteen? The Archies! Always showing up for a good cause, The Archies volunteered at our Independence Day Daawat to lend a hand and pass on the plate! It was an absolute delight to have The Archies join our mission that brings people together over good food, for a good cause! We cannot wait to see what good they are up to next! Thank you Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Jughead, Ethel and Dilton! They have a film releasing later this year called The Archies! And we can't wait to Netflix and chill with them."

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It will release on streaming giant Netflix. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture.