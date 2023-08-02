The Archies: These Stills Of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor And Agastya Nanda Are Making The Wait So Hard

Instagrammed by Netflix. (Courtesy: Netflix India)

Is the wait for The Archies getting longer? Fret not. The streaming giant Netflix has something new in store. To keep the fans engaged, the official handle of the Netflix India dropped a reel on Instagram on Wednesday. The reel shows the characters from the movie like Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, Reggie popping up on the screen while rock and roll music playing in the background. The reel starts with Agastya Nanda and ends with Suhana Khan. The other members of the gang Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina featured in the reel as well. The caption of the post is no less intriguing. It read, "Hear that sound? That's not the rain, it's The Archies' drip." One user commented, "Plz tell the realease date." Another user commented, "The way you are testing our patience level for this project and if it comes out to be crap then audience will not show mercy!"

In June, the teaser of the film was shared by Suhana Khan with a caption that read, "Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to The Archies." Navya Nanda simply wrote, "Woohooo," while Karan Johar and Bhavana Pandey gushed, "Love."

The teaser of Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated The Archies released at the Tudum event of Netflix in Sao Paolo in June. The official page of The Archies shared an inside video of the gang from their trip to Brazil on Instagram. In the clip, we can see the gang, particularly Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, interacting with the cameras, be it during rehearsals, on the red carpet of the Tudum event or in the middle of the streets of Brazil. The clip begins with Khushi Kapoor waving at the camera. Agastya and Suhana also join in the fun as they are seen blowing kisses at it while standing on the road.

The Hindi adaptation of The Archie comics has been directed by Zoya Akhtar and it has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan. It marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.