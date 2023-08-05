The Archies: Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan Are 'So Excited' For Suhana Khan's Debut

Suhana as Veronica. (Courtesy: Zoya Akhtar)

Ahead of her big Bollywood debut, Suhana Khan has been making the headlines for her presence on social media and off it. On Saturday, Zoya Akhtar, the director of the Indian version of The Archies, shared the character looks of the seven members of the Archies gang. Suhana Khan is playing the role Veronica Lodge. Zoya Akhtar described her as "Sassy to classy and everything in between..." As soon as Zoya dropped her picture, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan cheered for her. Karan Johar wrote, "Omg! Best morning ! The kids look great!!! Suhana so excited." Shweta Bachchan posted a bunch of heart and kiss emojis. Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Gooooooo Zoyaaaaa. Best, Best."

Take a look at Zoya Akhtar's post here:

Suhana Khan was holidaying in Goa a few days back with cousin Alia Chhiba and friend Manavi Gaur. Yesterday, Suhana Khan treated her Instafam to some gorgeous pictures from her beach holiday. Take a look at the pictures here:

On Thursday night, Suhana attended the engagement party of Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement. Suhana Khan made the heads turn as she showed up in a blue saree. She completed her look with a small bindi and earrings.

Along with Suhana Khan, The Archies marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. Agastya Nanda is playing the titular role in the movie, while Khushi is portraying the role of Betty. The Archies gang also includes Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones),Yuvraj Menda (Dilton), Dot (Ethel Muggs).