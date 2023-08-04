Suhana Khan Drops Super Stylish Pics From Goa Holiday. We Want More

Image instagrammed by Suhana. (Courtesy: Suhana Khan)

Suhana Khan was holidaying in Goa with cousin Alia Chhiba and friend Manavi Gaur a few days back - it's already known as Suhana and her travel mates had actively been sharing pictures on their Instagram stories. Now, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan shared her holiday pictures on her Instagram feed and they're everything that we hoped for. Suhana Khan dropped a gorgeous picture of herself where she is adjusting her shades and looking upwards. There's a oh-so-stunning selfie too. Suhana Khan also showed us glimpses of scrumptious food from her holiday diary. There's also a funny picture where a dog is looking at the camera.

Suhana's holiday pictures got big love from her friends and the Internet. Bestie Ananya Panday wrote, "How did u think of this caption super creative." For the context, Suhana wrote in the caption, "Goa" and dropped a heart and a tree emoji along with it. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a heart emoji on the pictures. Maheep Kapoor also dropped a bunch of emojis on the pictures.

Take a look at what Suhana Khan posted:

Earlier, Suhana Khan posted a couple of pictures on her Instagram stories from her Goa vacation, which were later curated by several fan pages dedicated to her on social media.

Take a look at the pictures here:

About last night- Suhana Khan attended Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement. Suhana Khan made the heads turn as she showed up in a blue saree. She completed her look with a small bindi and earrings. She kept her tresses loose.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan, is soon to make her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix original The Archies. The movie also marks debut of Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda. Suhana Khan, who has also done theatre shows in the past, featured in a short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, directed by Theodore Gimeno.