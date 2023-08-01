BRB, Crushing On Suhana Khan In Her New Pic From Goa

Suhana Khan shared this image. (courtesy: suhanakhan2)

Suhana Khan is making the Internet's heart melt with her latest post in a lovely floral dress. The daughter of superstar Shah Rukh Khan and designer-producer Gauri Khan is currently in Goa for a short getaway with her cousin Alia Chhiba and their friends. While in the coastal state, Suhana Khan and her cousin have been treating their fans to pictures from their holiday album. The latest is however a beautiful picture of Suhana, clicked against the background of a rocky beach. The picture was shared by Suhana and her cousin Alia as well on their Instagram stories with nothing but a yellow heart emoji for the caption.

Take a look at the picture below:

However, that's not all. Alia Chhiba has also been regularly sharing snaps from their beach outing. In one picture, we can see the girls posing candidly while seated in a beach shack. In another, Alia gives us a glimpse of their feet as they spend a day by the sea at sunset.

Take a look at the pictures we are talking about:

Suhana Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film The Archies, later this year, can often chill with her cousin Alia Chhiba. A few days back, Suhana looked drop-dead gorgeous as she posed in a red saree and bindi along with her cousin Alia Chhiba.

Take a look at it below:

Last month, Suhana Khan was pictured with her bestie Shanaya Kapoor. The best friends were clicked at a movie theatre in Mumbai where they were accompanied by the latter's brother Jahaan Kapoor. Both opted for casual outfits - Suhana was dressed in black, Shanaya in a white tee. Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor happen to be childhood friends. Their close-knit circle of friends also includes actor Ananya Panday.

See their picture from their outing here:

The Archies marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana alongside Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda.