Khushi Kapoor On The Archies: 'See A Lot Of Betty In Myself'

Khushi as Betty in the movie. (Courtesy: ZoyaAkhtar)

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. She will play Betty Cooper in Zoya Akhtar's film, which is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. At an event, held earlier in the day, Khushi revealed that she connects with her character in the film and that the two have a lot in common. Khushi said, "I think we were cast because [there] was so much of us that we have in our characters and there's a lot about Betty that I see in myself as well and I think I found that out the more I played her. I think she's very sweet and empathetic but I think she's also sensitive sometimes and she is really caring but I think sometimes she can tend to put other people's needs ahead of her...so I think I identified with certain parts of her a lot like the more I played."

During the event, Khushi Kapoor also shared the “best advice” she has received on the sets of The Archies. "I think as cliche as it sounds, the best advice I got was to just have fun and I think everyone on set at some point has told me this because I tend to get in my own head a lot...I get nervous sometimes, but I think just being told to relax and have fun,” she said.

Khushi Kapoor continued, “Zoya [Akhtar] especially like so many times, she had come up to me and said you know you were meant to be Betty, just have fun and be and I think that makes me feel easier. Honestly, I think it was just having that support that made it easier for me...I don't know if they gave me any particular tips specifically but I think just having them to talk me through things and be there for me helped a lot."

Even before her big Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor earned fame in the fashion world. For the young star, there are no rules in fashion. “I think if you feel good in something and if you like wearing something, you should completely just own it and wear it. I think confidence can elevate any outfit and ya I think you should just do whatever makes you feel good yourself,” she added.

The Archies will be released on December 7 on Netflix. It will also mark the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.