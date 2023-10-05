Meet The Archies - An Intro To The Riverdale Gang From Director Zoya Akhtar

Suhana Khan in the character poster. (Courtesy: ZoyaAkhtar)

Zoya Akhtar's The Archies will make its grand entrance on Netflix on December 7. The film marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of the iconic Archie Comics. The Archies has been co-produced by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Sharad Devarajan under their production houses Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Now, in a recent update, Zoya Akhtar has shared a bunch of new character posters of the star cast.

Now, let us meet the stars of The Archies.

Archie Andrews – Agastya Nanda

“Guitar in one hand…His heart in the other…Archie Andrews is ready to make you swoon,” read the description. For the unversed, the character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics. It gained insane popularity as a standalone character in pop culture.

Ethel Muggs – Aditi Saigal

The makers, on Wednesday, informed us that our “appointment has been booked with Riverdale's best hairdresser, Ethel Muggs.” Well, we cannot wait to meet her.

Jughead Jones — Mihir Ahuja

We have a foodie amongst us. The only love triangle Jughead believes in is a slice of a pizza. We totally love his ‘food'eology.

Yuvraj Menda – Dilton

“The only date Dilton Doiley cares about is when he needs to return books to the library…Meet Dilly and The Archies on 7th December, only on Netflix!” the makers wrote.

Veronica – Suhana Khan

Only a few things impress Veronica Lodge like herself, and we aren't surprised at all.

Reggie Mantle – Vedang Raina

As per the makers, “he was born ready, but we call him Reggie.”

Betty Cooper – Khushi Kapoor

“Love has four letters and so does cake. Betty Cooper is all for both,” read the caption.

The teaser of Zoya Akhtar's much-anticipated The Archies was unveiled at Netflix's Tudum event in June.