The 'Gems' Of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Meet The Randhawas And The Chatterjees

New poster of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.(courtesy: ranveersingh)

After introducing the world to Rocky and Rani, the makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani shared posters of their families on social media on Thursday afternoon. "Introducing the gems of this 'prem kahaani' - the Randhawas and the Chatterjee," read the caption on the posters shared by Ranveer Singh on Instagram. A poster features Rocky AKA Ranveer Singh's family - the Randhawas, featuring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand. Also, meet Alia Bhatt aka Rani's family in a poster featuring the Chatterjees, played by Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.

See the post here. Swipe to see more posters:

Here's a poster of Alia Bhatt with Ranveer Singh. "Meet Rocky aur Rani. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July, 2023," read Ranveer Singh's caption on the post.

Meet Rocky- "yaaron ka yaar aur dilon ka dildaar" - Ranveer Singh's words.

Say hello to Rani.

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.