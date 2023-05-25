Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani First Look: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Fabulous World

Alia Bhatt posted this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. As promised, Karan Johar has unveiled the first look of his much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and let's be honest, we are impressed. The first look of the movie serves to introduce the lead characters of the film, Rocky, which will be played by Ranveer Singh and Rani, which will be played by Alia Bhatt. The larger-than-life posters of the two are a treat to the eyes.

In the first poster, we can see Ranveer Singh, looking his swankiest self while dressed in a golden ensemble, shades and a statement neckpiece. In the next frame, we see Ranveer sporting a rather dramatic black leather jacket and shades. Sharing the post, filmmaker Karan Johar wrote, "An absolute ‘heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky, RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July 2023."

The second poster introduces Alia Bhatt as Rani. As the caption suggests, Alia Bhatt's look is an absolute show-stealer. In the first frame, we can see Alia sporting a bindi with style. The second frame has her in a beautiful white saree, a bindi and an oh-so-gorgeous nose ring. Sharing the image, Karan Johar captioned it, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

Just when we thought this cannot get better, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director dropped the first look of the lead couple together. Yes, the latest poster has Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the same frame and their chemistry is almost tangible. The newest poster shares pictures of the couple in matching outfits. Hands down, this is the best so far. Sharing the post, Karan Johar wrote, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar too #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July 2023."

The lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also shared the posters on their respective feeds. Alia Bhatt shared the poster of herself and Ranveer and wrote, "Meet Rocky aur Rani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July 2023."

A day back, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane on the 25th year of him as a director. He shared a post on Instagram in the form of a montage video of some of his best works including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Student of the Year. The video includes a voiceover where the director says, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world… and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day.”

Alia Bhatt replied to the post with sun emojis. Take a look at the post here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.