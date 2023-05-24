In The Last 25 Years, Karan Johar 'Wept, Laughed, Lived.' See His Album Of Prem Kahaanis

Image was shared by Karan Johar. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of the most prolific names in Indian cinema today. As the director awaits the release of the first look of his next directorial project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar took a walk down memory lane. He shared a post on Instagram in the form of a montage video of some of his best works including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, and Student of the Year. The video includes a voiceover where the director says, “Love comes with its conflicts and challenges but it is the most beautiful feeling in the world… and as I look back at my journey of 25 years as a filmmaker, I am filled with immense gratitude. What began as a small attempt to share stories of love, friendship, and family that resonated within me. But, as each one of you embraced these stories and characters, love found a new meaning every day.”

As the video proceeds to include some behind-the-scenes moments fromRocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar (voice-over) adds, “This love of yours has given wings to a new story, a new prem kahaani, a story that celebrates love like never before, in all its beauty and grandeur. A story I have been waiting to share with you for so long. It's finally ready. See you at the movies where we celebrate family, love and so much more.”

In the caption of the video, Karan Johar shared that the first look of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, will be shared on Thursday, on the occasion of his birthday [May 25]. “Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt, I grew, I wept, I laughed – I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow!” he wrote in the caption, adding, “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow!”

Alia Bhatt replied to the post with sun emojis. Manish Malhotra, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Arjit Taneja, Maheep Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor replied with heart emojis. Sussanne Khan wrote, “Congratulations. Karu u are Epic always.” Tisca Chopra wrote, “Big big hug Karan.” Bhavana Pandey said, “Can't wait. So excited.”

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will be released in cinemas July 28, 2023.