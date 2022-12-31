Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh's BTS Moments From Karan Johar's 'Family Entertainer'

Alia, Ranveer in a still from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar shared an update on his next project. He shared a video from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The video begins with montages of previous films directed by Karan Johar. The post also features the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in behind-the-scene videos along with the film's director Karan Johar. The text on the screen flashes: "7 years later, back to cinema, my first love with a family entertainer and going back on director's chair. Stay tuned." The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Karan Johar captioned the post: "2023 is going to be a year filled with what I love the most and with the utmost gratitude - what I love to do the most too...cinema. Lights, camera and here we go."

Take a look at Karan Johar's post here:

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Govinda Naam Mera, Liger, Brahmastra.

Karan Johar is best known for directing films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, to name a few. He is often seen judging reality shows as well. Karan Johar is returning to direction after many years with the film. His last directorial project was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor. The film released in 2016.