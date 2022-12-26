Karan Johar's 2022 Rewind Video Features Bollywood's Biggest Names. Take A Look

Karan Johar shared this picture. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has had an eventful 2022. With his production house Dharma Productions releasing several successful films and shows and the director dropping another season of Koffee With Karan, the year has been all kinds of fun for Karan Johar. That's not all. This year, the filmmaker also returned to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Now, Karan Johar has shared a 2022 rewind video. Sharing the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Calling it an almost wrap on 2022 and what a year it has been! Grateful.” The clip features glimpses of Karan Johar on the sets of his films and shows. Seen in the video with Karan Johar are Farah Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Kiara Advani, Madhuri Dixit, Sara Ali Khan, Dharmendra, Kajol and Shabana Azmi, among others.

Recently, Karan Johar also shared that his house was redesigned by his friend and designer Gauri Khan. In a video shared by Gauri, KJo says, “Welcome to my home Gauri, all because of you. Love it, love. Can't wait to move in." The video was shared by Gauri Khan, who captioned the post, "One of my most cherished projects...This one was dear to my heart because of all that it brought with it... And of course, it represents the OG in the world of glamour - Karan Johar."

In the comments section of Gauri Khan's post, Karan Johar wrote, "My home is all you! Couldn't have asked for a more aesthetic force than you. The best you are Gauri. Love you."

Recently, Karan Johar also celebrated 21 years of his second film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Sharing the montage video, Karan Johar wrote, “No amount of words can encapsulate the feelings for this film. K3G was an absolute honour solely because I had such a distinguished cast to direct on screen…and that soon became a family off-screen too. 21 years later, I'm still soaking in all the love it continues to give me & Dharma - whether it's the music, the dialogues, the fashion or the emotions that rest with every family…Thank you! For making Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham what it was then and what it is today. After all, it's all about loving your family.”

Karan Johar's next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Also in the movie are Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.