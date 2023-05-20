Karan Johar Reveals Why Shah Rukh Khan Asked Him To Never Play Basketball: 'Bhai Took Over And Told Me...'

KJo and SRK in a throwback. (courtesy: dharmamovies)

Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar go back a long way. It is no news that they are the best of friends. On Saturday, we were in for a treat when the filmmaker shared a rare picture of himself and Shah Rukh from the sets of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film was released on October 16, 1998. Alongside the throwback gem, KJo added a hilarious caption, revealing why he was asked by Shah Rukh Khan to “never set foot” on the basketball court. The picture features Karan holding a basketball in one hand and talking to the actor on set. “As if I knew anything about basketball…I kept calling it a ‘goal' till bhai took over and told me never to set foot on the court!" read the filmmaker's ROFL caption. FYI: in a game of basketball, you don't use the word ‘goal', rather you say, ‘the player has scored/scored a basket/scored a point.'

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also starred Kajol and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles and Sana Saeed in a pivotal role. Salman Khan appeared in the film in a cameo role.

Screenshot of Karan Johar's Instagram story

After Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar collaborated on a number of films, including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, My Name Is Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday last year, Karan Johar shared a lengthy note expressing why the actor is “more than family” to him. Combining their cherished memories in a montage, KJo wrote: “For he, he is more than family and will always be the my fiercest critic and my hugest inspiration … I owe my entire being to Adi (Aditya Chopra) and bhai…. And today I celebrate him and his extraordinary teaser of what I believe is going to be a juggernaut blockbuster! Hail the King! Because there isn't and will never be another! Love you, bhai.”

Karan Johar has again donned the cap of a director for his next project, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the movie is slated to release in theatres in July this year.