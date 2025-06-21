Shah Rukh Khan's 'Mannat' Inspected Over Coastal Rules Violation Complaint

Officials of Mumbai's civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the forest department have inspected actor Shah Rukh Khan's sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat' after a complaint of alleged violation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), sources said today.

During the inspection, the officials checked whether any kind of construction had been done around the actor's Bandra Bandstand bungalow without the necessary permission, sources said.

Shah Rukh Khan's 27,000-square-foot bungalow is currently getting a makeover. According to reports, Mannat, which currently comprises six floors, is undergoing a two-year-long renovation, with plans to expand the annexe by adding two more floors.

The actor, along with his wife, Gauri Khan, and their three children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam, have temporarily moved out and are currently living in a duplex apartment in Khar, which is about 10 minutes from Mannat.

Mannat, a grand old heritage property that dates back to 1914, was sold to Shah Rukh Khan in 2001.

The BMC sources said that a report is being prepared after the inspection, and notices will be sent to the concerned persons if any violation is found.

The CRZ or the 'Coastal Regulation Zone' rules are environmental guidelines set by the Government of India to prevent unauthorised construction in coastal areas and maintain environmental balance.