Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Mannat Undergoes Renovation. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat, is currently getting a makeover. While the renovation is in full swing, SRK, along with his wife Gauri Khan and their three kids — Suhana, Aryan and AbRam — has temporarily moved out of the bungalow.

Now, a video doing the rounds online gives fans a peek at what is going on at Mannat. The clip, shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, shows construction workers in action on the top floor — tying ropes, setting things up and getting the place ready. The house looks completely empty at the moment, but something big is clearly brewing.

While Mannat undergoes a two-year-long renovation – with plans to expand the annexe by adding two more floors – Shah Rukh Khan and his family have settled into a new, super-luxe temporary address.

They have moved into not one, but two duplex apartments in Puja Casa building at Pali Hill, Khar. Though their new spot is smaller (around 10,500 sq ft compared to Mannat's massive 27,000 sq ft), it still screams luxury.

The rent for the new home is ₹24.15 lakh per month, totaling ₹8.7 crore for three years. Click here to read all about Shah Rukh Khan's temporary residence.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki. The project marked the superstar's first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani also appeared in the film. Released in December 2023, Dunki explores how people, driven by financial struggles, resort to illegal methods of migration in the hope of a better life. The film is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The project will also reportedly feature SRK's daughter, Suhana Khan.