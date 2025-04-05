Shah Rukh Khan Pays Tribute To Manoj Kumar, Who Once Sued Him For Rs 100 Crore: "You'll Always Be Bharat To Us"

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, fondly remembered as "Bharat Kumar", died on Friday morning at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Following the news of his demise, Shah Rukh Khan paid tribute to the legendary figure on X (formerly Twitter). Reflecting on the kind of cinema Kumar created, SRK wrote, "Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be 'Bharat' to us."

Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat' to us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2025

Interestingly, Shah Rukh and Manoj Kumar had a past moment of controversy dating back to 2007, the year Om Shanti Om - Farah Khan's retro-inspired blockbuster - hit theatres. While the film marked Deepika Padukone's debut and garnered massive attention, a specific spoof sequence didn't sit well with Kumar.

The scene in question showed SRK's character, Om Prakash Makhija, trying to sneak into a movie premiere using a pass meant for Manoj Kumar. The bit poked fun at the veteran's iconic hand-over-forehead gesture, leading to a comedic sequence where security fails to recognise him.

Manoj Kumar found the portrayal disrespectful and asked the film's makers to remove the scene. The team complied. At the time, Shah Rukh Khan expressed regret over the matter, telling the press, "I was completely wrong...If he is hurt, I apologise. I called him in the afternoon, and the first thing he said to me was 'it is no big deal, son.'"

He further added, "People do parody...It is a done thing. I should have been over-careful... I should have called him earlier (to tell him about the spoof)."

Back then, Manoj Kumar's legal representative, Mukesh Vashi, commented, "Manoj Kumar has been offended by a certain sequence in the film, and he asked me whether any legal action was possible. However, I myself haven't seen the film. So, I would be able to advise him only after seeing it."

He went on to say, "Indian audiences had made Manoj Kumar into an icon ... That icon has been wounded, made fun of..... A moral action is more important than a legal action."

However, the matter reignited in 2013 when Om Shanti Om was re-released in Japan with the controversial scene intact. This time, Manoj Kumar turned to the legal route, filing a lawsuit against Shah Rukh Khan and Eros International. He sought Rs 100 crore in damages for including the scene in the international version despite previous agreements.

His legal team argued, "He (Shah Rukh Khan) promised Manoj Kumar earlier but repeated this mistake again in Japan... No personal apology was given by SRK... He is not in a mood for any settlement."

Speaking to the press at the time, Manoj Kumar didn't hold back his disappointment: "The film was released in Japan without deleting those scenes. I had forgiven them twice but not this time. They have disrespected me. They also face contempt of court as in 2008 the court had asked them to forever and from all prints and broadcast material, delete those scenes."

Eventually, after years of pursuing the matter, Manoj Kumar decided to drop the case, stating that the legal battle had not instilled the accountability he had hoped for from either Shah Rukh Khan or Farah Khan.

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Manoj Kumar became a towering figure in Indian cinema during the 1960s and 1970s. Fondly known as "Bharat Kumar," he was best known for his stirring performances in patriotic films such as Shaheed, Upkar and Purab Aur Paschim.

Beyond acting, Manoj Kumar made a mark as a director and producer. His debut as a director with Upkar (1967) earned the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. He went on to direct other acclaimed and successful films like Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974).