Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin Praises Rajinikanth's <i>Coolie</i>: "Power-Packed Mass Entertainer"

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin watched Rajinikanth's Coolie on Wednesday, a day before its release. Sharing the first review of the movie on X, the actor-politician called it a “power-packed mass entertainer”. He also congratulated superstar Rajinikanth on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry.

Udhayanidhi Stalin wrote, "I am truly delighted to congratulate our superstar @rajinikanth sir on completing 50 glorious years in the film industry. Had the opportunity to get an early glimpse of his much-awaited movie #Coolie, releasing tomorrow. I thoroughly enjoyed this power-packed mass entertainer and am sure it will capture the hearts of audiences everywhere."

Wishing for the film's success, he added, "My heartfelt wishes for a roaring success to @rajinikanth sir, @sunpictures, #Sathyaraj sir, @Dir_Lokesh, #AamirKhan sir, @iamnagarjuna sir, @nimmaupendra sir, @anirudhofficial, #SoubinShahir, @shrutihaasan and the entire team behind this movie."

Coolie director Lokesh Kanagaraj re-shared Udhayanidhi Stalin's post and wrote, “Very grateful for your kind words @Udhaystalin sir (hug and heart emojis). Feeling elated to know that you loved the film sir, thank you so much for this.”

Very grateful for your kind words @Udhaystalin sir ????❤️❤️❤️



Feeling elated to know that you loved the film sir, thank you so much for this ❤️❤️ https://t.co/WMsFRVEcgk — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) August 13, 2025

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie also features Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan will make a guest appearance in the film.

The gangster drama will release worldwide on Thursday, August 14, 2025. It will clash with Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 at the box office. Going by the numbers of Sacnilk, Rajinikanth's film seems to be ahead of War 2 so far. Coolie has already achieved a monumental feat by crossing Rs 100 crore in advance bookings for its opening weekend.

Coolie has sold tickets worth over Rs 50 crore in India, including around Rs 38 crore for the opening day. The overseas pre-sales touched Rs 60 crore gross for the weekend.

Coolie is produced by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures.

