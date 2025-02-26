Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Sings <i>Die With A Smile</i> On Guitar. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam is winning the hearts of the Internet with his music skills. A video is doing the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which AbRam is seen playing a guitar. He is seen singing Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' Grammy-winning song Die With A Smile. The video was seemingly from his school's function. The Internet showered love on the viral video.

A user wrote, "Aww." Another user dropped a love emoji. Another user wrote, "Cute."

Take a look:

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan lent his voice to Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voiced Simba, and even the youngest, AbRam Khan, voiced Mufasa as a cub.

Talking about Mufasa: The Lion King, Shah Rukh Khan earlier said in a statement, "Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film. Mufasa: The Lion King, depicts Mufasa's life from childhood to his rise as an incredible king, and revisiting this character has been exceptional. It's a special collaboration for me with Disney, particularly because my sons, Aryan and AbRam, are part of this journey and sharing this experience with them is truly meaningful."

Mufasa: The Lion King was released on December 20 in cinemas. The film received applause from critics and audience alike.

AbRam Khan accompanies his father and family to events, parties and film screenings.