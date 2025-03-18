Shah Rukh Khan To Leave Mannat: 10 Things To Know About Actor's New Home In Pali Hill

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat is ready to get an upgrade. Reportedly, the renovation work will start in May. For the time being, the actor and his family will temporarily move to a nearby apartment in Pali Hill.

Let's talk about the 10 things you should know about SRK's new house.

1. Shah Rukh Khan and his family will temporarily move to the two luxury duplex apartments in the Puja Casa building, located in Mumbai's Pali Hill area of Khar.

2. The actor's new home is nearly half the size of an expansive Mannat. The combined area of the new flats is approximately 10,500 sq ft, way less than their 27,000 sq ft bungalow.

3. The apartments come with a hefty price tag of Rs 8.7 crore for a three-year term, which translates to a monthly rent of Rs 24.15 lakh, reported Pinkvilla. The combined security deposit is approximately Rs 68.97 lakh.

4. The rental agreement was officially registered on February 14, 2025, with a stamp duty payment of Rs 2.22 lakh.

5. The Puja Casa building is owned by the Bhagnani family, including filmmaker Vashu Bhagnani, his son Jackky Bhagnani and daughter Deepshikha Deshmukh.

6. While the exact amenities of the apartments are not specified, the flats are described as luxurious and are located in a high-end building.

7. Notably, the Bhagnani family resides in the same building.

8. The two apartments are leased for 36 months starting April 1, 2025.

9. The new (temporary) home is just 3 km from Mannat. The two rented duplexes are on the first and second, seventh and eighth floors.

10. The Pali Hill area is home to several other Bollywood celebrities, including Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, and Aamir Khan.